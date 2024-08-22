WATCH: USS Abraham Lincoln Equipped With Fighter Jets Arrives In Middle East

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East on Wednesday.

“USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), equipped with F-35C and F/A-18 Block III fighters, entered the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility,” a statement from the US Central Command said.

“The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, is accompanied by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9.”

Last week, as an Iranian attack on Israel seemed imminent, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to speed its deployment to the area from its post in the Asian Pacific as well as the deployment of the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the Middle East.

