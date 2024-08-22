Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: USS Abraham Lincoln Equipped With Fighter Jets Arrives In Middle East


The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East on Wednesday.

“USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), equipped with F-35C and F/A-18 Block III fighters, entered the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility,” a statement from the US Central Command said.

“The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, is accompanied by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9.”

Last week, as an Iranian attack on Israel seemed imminent, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to speed its deployment to the area from its post in the Asian Pacific as well as the deployment of the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the Middle East.

In this photo from the US Navy provided on November 19, 2019, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/U.S. Navy via AP)

 (YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



