Iran May Postpone Attack On Israel But Is Urging Hezbollah To Strike


Iranian officials are signaling this week that their promised retaliatory attack on Israel may not be imminent, The Washington Post reported.

Following Israel’s elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran vowed to punish Israel. However, on Wednesday, the Iranian mission to the United Nations stated that a response “must be carefully calibrated” to avoid a possible ceasefire in Gaza.

“Perhaps when their eyes are fixed on the skies and their radar screens, they will be taken by surprise from the ground — or perhaps even by a combination of both,” the mission said in its statement. “The timing, conditions, and manner of Iran’s response will be meticulously orchestrated to ensure that it occurs at a moment of maximum surprise.”

A day earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson said, “time is at our disposal. The waiting period for this response could be long.”

The talk about a “possible ceasefire in Gaza” is a cover for Iran’s fear of sparking an all-out war with Israel, especially as it deals with growing domestic discontent amid a faltering economy.

“Their dilemma is that they don’t know how to respond without starting a war,” said Gregory Brew, an Iran analyst at the Eurasia Group, adding that “doing something that everyone sees as symbolic doesn’t solve the problem of restoring deterrence with Israel.”

According to another Washington Post report, one way Iran is trying to “punish” Israel without sparking an all-out war is its customary cowardly behavior of hiding behind in its proxies – in this case by pushing its proxy Hezbollah to attack.

US officials believe that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has backtracked from his vow to fire at Tel Aviv, which would trigger a massive Israeli retaliation.

However, he remains determined to avenge Israel’s elimination of Hezbollah command Fuad Shukr and as the report says, “he has many Israeli targets to choose from.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



