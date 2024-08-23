Israeli Ambassador To Palestinian Diplomat: “You Are A Terrorist In A Suit” [VIDEO]

In a charged speech before the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, accused Palestinian representative Riyad Mansour of sympathizing with Hamas and undermining peace efforts. Danon, who replaced Gilad Erdan in the diplomatic role earlier this month, launched a blistering attack on Mansour, calling him a “terrorist in a suit” for his refusal to condemn Hamas.

“You have spent two decades in this place proposing resolutions which stir chaos, sow division, and avoid any hope,” Danon said during. “You have accomplished absolutely nothing.”

Danon’s remarks followed a series of speeches delivered by Mansour since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. According to Danon, despite having given “hundreds of speeches,” Mansour has yet to utter “anything even resembling a condemnation of Hamas.” Danon further pressed Mansour on his representation at the U.N., asking, “Who do you represent here today? Do you represent the Hamas terror organization?”

Concluding his address, Danon made a direct demand. “Mr. Mansour, if you cannot condemn them, you are one of them,” he said. “You do not represent the Palestinian people. Mr. Mansour, you are a terrorist in a suit. I demand you to condemn Hamas. If you do not condemn them, you are one of them.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)