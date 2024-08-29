In Shootout With Terrorists Hiding In Mosque, IDF Kills Islamic Jihad Tulkarm Chief

As Israeli security forces continue Operation Summer Camps, the largest counterterrorism operation in the Shomron in decades, IDF soldiers and Border Police officers overnight Wednesday killed five terrorists hiding in a mosque in the Nur al-Shams “refugee camp” near Tulkarm, including Muhammad Jaber “Abu Shaja’a,” the head of of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist network in the area.

Abu Shahja’a was involved in numerous terror attacks against Israeli targets, including a shooting attack last June that murdered Israeli civilian Amnon Muchtar, H’yd.

The security forces also arrested a wanted Islamic Jihad terrorist.

Israeli security forces also discovered an explosive manufacturing laboratory and terror command room in a mosque in the Far’a “refugee camp” in the Jordan Valley. According to the IDF, the explosive devices posed a great risk to the security forces and nearby Palestinian civilians and were too dangerous to even move. Instead, they destroyed them on the spot in a controlled explosion.

A Yamam Border Police officer was lightly injured during the operation and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)