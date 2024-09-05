SHOCKING: Australian Students Refuse To Stand For Slain Hostages

A video posted by the Australian Jewish Association shows a disturbing scene at Monash University in Melbourne, one of Australia’s most “prestigious” universities.

Students were asked to stand to honor the murdered hostages and the remaining hostages in Gaza “out of respect for our common humanity.”

Only a small group of students, apparently Jewish students, arose and the majority of the students remained sitting. When those who stood began filming them, they screamed: “Stop filming!” [Do they have a guilty conscience?] Some of them began chanting “Free, free Palestine!” as seen in the second video below.

Sadly, in the post-October 7 world, it cannot be taken for granted that the non-Jewish world has any “common humanity” regarding Jews, even those murdered by a sadistic terror group.

Ironically, the university is named after Sir John Monash, a Jewish Australian born to German-born parents who commanded the Australian Corps and fought the Germans during World War I. He was considered one of the war’s outstanding commanders and many historians consider him to be the foremost Allied military commander of the First World War. He was also a successful businessman and was one of Australia’s foremost experts in reinforced concrete for bridges, and railways, and served as the chairman of Victoria’s State Electricity Commission.

He died of heart disease at age 66 in 1931 and over 250,000 people attended his state funeral.



