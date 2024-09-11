DEVELOPING: Multiple Fatalities Reported After IDF Chopper Crashes In Gaza [VIDEO]

Multiple IDF soldiers have reportedly lost their lives in Gaza tonight, after a military helicopter they were aboard crashed. Initial report state that three soldiers – none of whom have yet been identified – were killed in the wreckage, and another eight were injured, including four in serious condition.

It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash. Early suspicions center around a mechanical malfunction or pilot error, although terrorists attacking the helicopter has not been officially ruled out as a cause by the IDF.

Thus far, the IDF has not publicly acknowledged the crash, nor any fatalities.

