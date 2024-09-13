Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BROTHERS IN BLOOD: Sinwar Sends Letter To Nasrallah Thanking Him For Hezbollah’s Support


Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar recently sent a letter to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, expressing gratitude for the group’s support during the ongoing conflict, according to Lebanese media reports.

The letter, published by the pro-Hezbollah al-Mayadeen daily, acknowledges Nasrallah’s condolences following the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

In his letter, Sinwar vowed that “the blessed convoys of martyrs will increase in strength and power in confronting the Nazi Zionist occupation,” reaffirming Hamas’ commitment to fighting “the Zionist project” alongside the Iranian-backed axis of resistance.

Sinwar emphasized the goal of continuing the struggle “until the occupation is defeated and swept away from our land, and our independent state with full sovereignty is established with Jerusalem as its capital.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



