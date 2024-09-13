Israeli Police Release Footage of Elite Yamam Unit Detaining Wanted Palestinian in West Bank Hospital

Israeli police have released footage showing members of the elite Yamam counterterrorism unit detaining a wanted Palestinian suspect in a hospital in the West Bank city of Halhul early Thursday morning.

According to police and the Shin Bet security agency, the suspect had been injured in an attempted car bombing attack in Halhul a month ago. The man was being treated for his wounds at the hospital when the Yamam unit conducted the arrest.

Authorities have not released further details on the suspect’s identity or the ongoing investigation into the car bombing attempt.

