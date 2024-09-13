Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israeli Police Release Footage of Elite Yamam Unit Detaining Wanted Palestinian in West Bank Hospital


Israeli police have released footage showing members of the elite Yamam counterterrorism unit detaining a wanted Palestinian suspect in a hospital in the West Bank city of Halhul early Thursday morning.

According to police and the Shin Bet security agency, the suspect had been injured in an attempted car bombing attack in Halhul a month ago. The man was being treated for his wounds at the hospital when the Yamam unit conducted the arrest.

Authorities have not released further details on the suspect’s identity or the ongoing investigation into the car bombing attempt.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Man Wearing Palestinian Pin Shot In Stomach After Charging Pro-Israel Protesters In Newton, Massachusetts

Israeli Police Release Footage of Elite Yamam Unit Detaining Wanted Palestinian in West Bank Hospital

BROTHERS IN BLOOD: Sinwar Sends Letter To Nasrallah Thanking Him For Hezbollah’s Support

DISTURBING: Trump’s NJ Golf Course Hosted And Awarded Virulent Neo-Nazi Who Targeted Lakewood Jews

Netanyahu And UTJ Chairman Reach Agreement On Charedi Draft Law, Aims To Pass Before Rosh Hashanah

IDF Says Hamas’s Rafah Brigade In Southern Gaza Has Been Fully Dismantled

Israeli UN Envoy Slams UN Chief: “Stop Whining & Distorting Reality!”

MAILBAG: From Tests To Torah: A Plea For Meaningful Education In Bais Yaakov

IDF Unit 8200 Commander Yossi Sariel Resigns Over October 7 Intelligence Failures

TERROR IN THE NORTH: Videos Show Terror As Hezbollah Attacks Tzefas

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network