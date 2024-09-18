How Did The Iranian “Ambassador” To Lebanon Lose An Eye In A Hezbollah Explosion?

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani suffered a fate similar to thousands of Hezbollah terrorists on Tuesday: his pager exploded in his face as he was reading the latest “message.”

However, Amani’s injuries held a certain significance that the others didn’t – he was caught (literally) “red-handed” as being a member of a murderous terror group.

A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told the New York Times that Amani had taken out the pager to read the message when it exploded in his face. He lost one eye and the other eye was severely wounded. He also suffered hand injuries.

The report added that the IRGC sources said Amani’s injuries are more severe than initially reported and he will be evacuated to Tehran for medical treatment.

Amani serves as a liaison between Tehran and Hezbollah and it is estimated that he even hosts Hezbollah meetings at the Iranian embassy.

