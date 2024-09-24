Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Precision Airstrike In Beirut Kills Ibrahim Qubaisi, The Now-Headless Head Of Hezbollah’s Rocket And Missile Division


The IDF on Tuesday afternoon carried out a targeted airstrike in Beirut, resulting in the death of Ibrahim Qubaisi, the commander of Hezbollah’s rocket and missile division.

Lebanese media reports said that five people were killed in the strike and 11 injured, including two critically.

The strike comes one day after another attack on a Beirut apartment building  in an attempt to eliminate senior Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki.

The attempt reportedly failed and Hezbollah stated that Karaki has been moved to a “safe place.”

Reports on Tuesday said that the attempt failed because the IDF used relatively light munitions and targeted only the floor Karaki was believed to be on due to fears of collateral damage.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



