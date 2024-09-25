Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Father Of Soldier Abducted At Har Dov: “It Won’t Bring Him Back But We’re Happy Qubaisi Was Killed”


Yaakov Avitan, father of IDF soldier Adi Avitan who was abducted at Har Dov by Hezbollah terrorists on October 7, 2000, and killed during or shortly afterward, reacted with emotion to the elimination of Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi, who had planned the abduction.

Avitan told Ynet: “It won’t bring Adi back to us, but we’re glad that the State of Israel is able to settle accounts with anyone who has harmed IDF soldiers and civilians, even if it’s 24 years later.”

Adi, H’yd, was abducted and killed along with two other soldiers, Benny Avraham, H’yd, and Omar Souad as they were patrolling along the Israeli side of the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Their remains were returned to Israel in a controversial prisoner exchange deal in 2004.

Avitan, a resident of Tiveria, also shared about living in the city amid the current conflict. “There’s tension, we hear the interceptions and what’s happening around us. Although there are no sirens or falls, we’re staying alert.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



