New Elevators To Make Kosel Plaza More Easily Accessible For Thousands Of Visitors Daily

A long-anticipated project is underway in Yerushalayim’s Old City to make the Kosel more accessible by installing elevators, addressing the challenge some visitors face in navigating the steep descent of 142 steps from the Jewish Quarter.

Construction on the project follows seven years of archaeological excavations that uncovered significant artifacts near the Makom Hamikdash. The elevators, each with a capacity of 30 people, are being constructed on a narrow strip of land between two yeshivos, adjacent to an existing stairway. They will bridge the 85-foot gap between the Jewish Quarter and the Kosel, transporting thousands of visitors daily to the plaza, bypassing the lengthy detour currently required to avoid going down the stairs.

The project, overseen by the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage, is expected to cost approximately $20 million, with funding provided by state resources and philanthropists. It is named in honor of late donors Byron and Dorothy Gerson of Detroit. According to the project’s director, about 70% of the budget has been secured, and the project is anticipated to be completed in two years.

The archaeological excavations in the area where the elevator is being installed revealed significant historical findings, including a first-century villa with a Bayis Sheini-era mikvah, which will remain on display at the site. Additional artifacts, such as ancient vessels and coins, were discovered and have been sent to the city’s archaeological museum for preservation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)