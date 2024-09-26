IDF Finds Tunnel Shaft In Jenin, 2nd Tunnel Found In 2 Weeks

The IDF stated on Thursday that during a counterterrorism operation in Jenin on Wednesday, soldiers discovered a tunnel shaft two meters deep – not far from the separation fence in the Sharon region.

The tunnel was found in a civilian area and was likely still under construction since it didn’t have an exit.

The IDF commented on the incident: “During an operation by IDF forces last night in the Jenin area, our forces identified a pit dug in the yard of a house in a civilian area, over six kilometers from the separation line. No weapons or suspects were found. The infrastructure is under IDF surveillance and will be handled using various operational means.”

Two weeks ago, IDF forces located an entrance to what appeared to be a short underground tunnel about ten meters long next to a hospital in Tulkarem. The tunnel also lacked an exit and was likely still under construction.

The unusual find, located 1.6 kilometers from the separation fence, was discovered during IDF and Border Police operations as part of Operation Summer Camps in the northern Shomron.

