Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Finds Tunnel Shaft In Jenin, 2nd Tunnel Found In 2 Weeks


The IDF stated on Thursday that during a counterterrorism operation in Jenin on Wednesday, soldiers discovered a tunnel shaft two meters deep – not far from the separation fence in the Sharon region.

The tunnel was found in a civilian area and was likely still under construction since it didn’t have an exit.

The IDF commented on the incident: “During an operation by IDF forces last night in the Jenin area, our forces identified a pit dug in the yard of a house in a civilian area, over six kilometers from the separation line. No weapons or suspects were found. The infrastructure is under IDF surveillance and will be handled using various operational means.”

Two weeks ago, IDF forces located an entrance to what appeared to be a short underground tunnel about ten meters long next to a hospital in Tulkarem. The tunnel also lacked an exit and was likely still under construction.

The unusual find, located 1.6 kilometers from the separation fence, was discovered during IDF and Border Police operations as part of Operation Summer Camps in the northern Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STILL AT IT: Hamas Fires 4 Rockets At IDF Forces In Gaza

Hezbollah Fires 45 Rockets At Akko, Northern Residents Told To Stay Near Shelters

Imminent Hezbollah/Israel Truce? Israeli Officials Fume: “Will Lead To Next Oct. 7,” PM Denies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted in Federal Corruption Investigation

Thousands Expected at Monumental Atzeres Tefillah in Lakewood to Support Acheinu Bnei Yisroel

40,000 Mercenaries Are In Syria Waiting To Enter Lebanon

WATCH: Argentine President Javier Milei Slams U.N. for Anti-Israel Bias in Fiery Speech

Trump Warns Iran: “We Are Going To Blow Your Country To Smithereens” [VIDEO]

Hospitals In Central Israel Told To Prepare For “Emergency Admissions”

Poll: 93% Of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Support Trump, 55% Of Modern Orthodox Back Harris

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network