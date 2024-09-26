ELIMINATED: IDF Strikes Beirut Apartment Building, Confirms Killing Hezbollah UAV Commander

The IDF has confirmed the elimination of Hezbollah’s aerial forces commander, Muhammad Hussein Sarour, in an airstrike earlier Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the IDF announced that fighter jets carried out a targeted airstrike in Dahieh, a suburb of Beirut.

“Details to follow,” the statement said.

The strike targeted a floor of a multi-story building, with Lebanese media reports say that the building was hit with three missiles from an F-35.

Later Thursday, his death was confirmed by the IDF, who also released footage of the airstrikes.

The moment of the elimination:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)