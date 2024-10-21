Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

German Authorities Arrest Libyan Man Suspected Of Planning Attack On Israeli Embassy


German authorities said Sunday that they have arrested a Libyan national with suspected ties to the extremist Islamic State group who was allegedly planning a firearms attack on the Israeli Embassy.

Police and other security forces detained the man on Saturday evening in Bernau, a town just outside of Berlin, and searched his home there, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The prosecutor’s office said the suspect was a Libyan national whom they identified only as Omar A.

“He intended to carry out a high-profile attack with firearms on the Israeli Embassy in Berlin,” the statement said. In his planning, the statement added, “the accused exchanged information with a member of IS in a messenger chat.”

Security forces also searched the home of another person who is considered a witness and not a suspect, the prosecutor’s statement said.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that German security authorities “struck in time to thwart possible plans to attack the Israeli Embassy in Berlin.”

“This shows that protecting Jewish and Israeli institutions in our country is vital and of the utmost importance to us,” she added.

The suspect brought on Sunday before an investigating judge at the country’s highest court, the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor thanked the German security authorities “for ensuring the security of our embassy,” German news agency dpa reported.

News of the case first came from the Bild newspaper, which reported that a heavily armed elite police unit stormed the suspect’s home in Bernau. It said German authorities acted after receiving a tipoff from an unspecified foreign intelligence agency.

“We are acting with the utmost vigilance and attention in view of the high threat posed by Islamist, antisemitic and anti-Israel violence,” Faeser said.

According to Bild, the suspect is a 28-year-old who arrived in Germany in November 2022 and applied for asylum. Dpa reported that his asylum request was rejected.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann also warned Sunday of a “very serious” threat of Islamist terrorism in Germany. “Israeli institutions are particularly often the target of terrorists,” he told dpa.

A sharp increase in antisemitic incidents has been recorded in Germany since Hamas’ attack on Israeli on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the ongoing wars in the Middle East.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DRUZE HERO: Col. Ehsan Daqsa, Commander Of IDF’s 401st Armored Brigade, Killed In Gaza

BD”E: R’ Aviezer Wolfson Z”L, Prominent Talmid Chochom And Composer Of “Ma Ashiv”, Niftar At 87

BD”E: Petirah Of Legendary Jewish Music Pioneer Yigal Calek Z”L At 84

IMPORTANT COMMUNITY ALERT: If Your Children Are Going To Crown Heights Tonight – READ THIS!

MAILBAG: Behind the Smile: The Hidden Strain of Mental Illness During Yom Tov

VIDEO REPORT: Mysterious Drone Fleet Breaches U.S. Military Base for 17 Days, Pentagon Stumped

WATCH: Trump Says Netanyahu’s Decision To Ignore Biden Key To Israel’s Success

More Than 50,000 Pack Kosel Plaza For Birchas Kohanim [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

STUNNING: Kamala Harris Agrees, Says “It’s Real” When Protester Accuses Israel Of Genocide In Gaza

NOT A TYPO: Al Qaeda Calls For Hamas To Release The Remaining Living Israeli Hostages

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network