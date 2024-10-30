In A First In Israel, Sniper Rifles Are Provided To Civilian Security Teams In The Shomron

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, has purchased 31 Gilead DMR sniper rifles for the council’s emergency response units.

The rifles, which have a range of over 700 meters, were acquired with the help of donations he raised in recent months from friends of the Shomron around the world.

The Shomron Council stated, “Over the past few years, the Shomron Regional Council, led by Yossi Dagan, has invested heavily in building connections worldwide for advocacy with members of parliament, congressional representatives, and public officials from around the globe, as well as fostering ties with Jewish communities. In the past year, the council even hosted dignitaries from Jewish communities and sent delegations to them.”

“In recent months, Yossi Dagan has worked with friends of the Shomron worldwide, who opened their hearts and donated significant amounts, allowing the council to acquire the weapons.”

The sniper rifles were purchased from an Israeli company run by officers from elite units, formerly experts in commando warfare. They are considered the best sniper weapons in Israel and the emergency response units in the Shomron will be the first in the country to use them.

At the beginning of the war, the Shomron Regional Council purchased – largely funded by donations from friends of Israel across the world – over 500 rifles, as well as 1,300 vests and helmets for the emergency response units. The council also acquired advanced equipment including drones, night vision devices, and about 700 “Roni” attachments for handguns. The purchases were made to to ensure that communities in the Shomron had enhanced defensive capabilities in case of an attack.

Additionally, the council used the donations to subsidize the purchase of handguns for 500 female residents of the Shomron.

Dagan said during the signing of the agreement for the supply of rifles at the weapons factory: “We’re doing everything we can to be as prepared as possible for any scenario and, of course, we thank our friends around the world who are stepping up and helping the Shomron during this difficult and tense time. This tremendous support allows us to stand strong and confident, shoulder to shoulder with the IDF and the security system, in the struggle to ensure our safety.”

“The emergency response teams risk their lives every day, every hour. For over a year, they’ve been mobilized within the communities to protect them, and so far they’ve succeeded in thwarting several infiltrations and defending the towns. We support the members of the emergency response teams, the wives of the recruits and the reservists who stand strong and support during these days.”

