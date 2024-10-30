AGAIN: Biden Administration To Iran: DON’T!

The Biden administration has once again engaged in its brilliant diplomatic strategy to deter the Islamic Republic – ordering it not to attack Israel.
Despite the fact that Iran is still actively attempting to assassinate Trump administration officials and has promised to repeat another October 7 style attack on Israel, Biden administration officials retain their faith in diplomacy, Reuters reported.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Iran should not respond to Israel’s retaliation. They should not… If they do, we will support Israel in defending itself, but they should not.”
The Biden adminsitrations’s faith in diplomatic tactics to restrain Iran is shared by liberal governments in Europe.
א”ר יצחק שנה שמלך המשיח נגלה בו כל מלכי אומות העולם מתגרים זה בזה, מלך פרס (Iran) מתגרה במלך ערבי והולך מלך ערבי Army ליטול עצה מהם וחוזר מלך פרס ומחריב את כל העולם וכל אומות העולם מתרעשים ומתבהלים ונופלים על פניהם ויאחוז אותם צירים כצירי יולדה, וישראל מתרעשים ומתבהלים ואומר להיכן נבוא ונלך להיכן נבוא ונלך להיכן נבוא ונלך, וואומר להם בני אל לתתיראו כל מה שעשיתי לא עשיתי אלא בשבילכם מפני מה אתם מתיראים אל תיראו הגיע זמן גאולתכם, ולא כגאולה ראשונה גאולה אחרונה כי גאולה ראשונה היה לכם צער ושעבוד מלכייות אחריה אבל גאולה אחרונה אין לכם צער ושעבוד מלכיות אחריה
On Oct 8th 2023 Biden sais his famious saying to Iran DON’T. Iran has since then fired almost 400 missels on Israel and Biden didn’t respond at all. They didn’t count Biden then and won’t count him now.