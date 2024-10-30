AGAIN: Biden Administration To Iran: DON’T!

The Biden administration has once again engaged in its brilliant diplomatic strategy to deter the Islamic Republic – ordering it not to attack Israel.

Despite the fact that Iran is still actively attempting to assassinate Trump administration officials and has promised to repeat another October 7 style attack on Israel, Biden administration officials retain their faith in diplomacy, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Iran should not respond to Israel’s retaliation. They should not… If they do, we will support Israel in defending itself, but they should not.”

The Biden adminsitrations’s faith in diplomatic tactics to restrain Iran is shared by liberal governments in Europe.

