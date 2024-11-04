IDF Airstrikes Kill Two High-Ranking Hezbollah Commanders in Southern Lebanon

The IDF reported that two senior Hezbollah commanders, including a member of the elite Radwan Force, were killed in recent airstrikes in southern Lebanon. The strikes, part of ongoing operations against Hezbollah targets in the region, were conducted by Israeli fighter jets.

In the village of as-Sultaniyah, one airstrike killed Riyad Reda Ghazzawi, whom the IDF identified as a prominent commander within Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, specifically leading its anti-tank missile unit. The IDF claims Ghazzawi was responsible for multiple anti-tank attacks on Israeli forces operating near the Lebanon border.

Further airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-linked sites in Safad al-Battikh, where the IDF stated that the group was using buildings as operational bases. According to the IDF, a commander at Hezbollah’s headquarters was killed in the strikes. This individual was reportedly involved in supplying weapons to Hezbollah cells and recruiting new members for the organization.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)