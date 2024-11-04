Gallant Approves Another 7,000 Draft Orders To Bnei Yeshivos, To Be Sent Next Week

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a meeting on the recruitment of bnei yeshivos on Monday, with the participation of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram, the head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor, and the military advocate general, Maj.-Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi.

During the discussion, IDF professionals presented a summary of the data from the first phase of Chareidi recruitment and the lessons learned from the extremely low turnout for the first 3,000 draft orders.

At the end of the meeting, Gallant approved the recommendation of the IDF to issue another 7,000 initial draft orders to Bnei Yeshivos. The orders will be sent in the coming days.

Last week, the IDF issued 800 arrest warrants to bnei yeshivos.

