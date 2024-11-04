GOOD RIDDANCE: Israel Officially Withdraws Recognition of UNRWA, Citing Ties With Hamas

Israel has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw from the 1967 agreement that recognized the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), following recent Knesset legislation that limits the agency’s operations within Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Jacob Blitshtein, Director-General of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, conveyed the decision in a letter to UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang. Blitshtein emphasized Israel’s commitment to working with international partners and other UN agencies to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza without compromising Israeli security. “Israel expects the United Nations to contribute to and cooperate in this effort,” he wrote.

The Knesset passed legislation last week that bars UNRWA from operating on Israeli territory and prohibits Israeli government agencies from collaborating with the agency. The law is set to take effect in three months.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz cited concerns over ties between UNRWA employees and Hamas, pointing to evidence presented to the UN that reportedly links UNRWA staff and facilities to terrorist activities. “UNRWA — the organization whose employees participated in the October 7th massacre and many of whose employees are Hamas operatives — is part of the problem in the Gaza Strip and not part of the solution,” Katz said.

Katz also noted that only 13% of aid to Gaza currently flows through UNRWA, arguing that alternatives to the agency exist.

