Senior IAF General Under Heightened Security Amid Alleged Iranian Assassination Plot


Reports indicate that a senior IAF general is under increased security due to an alleged Iranian assassination plot. According to UK-based Iranian opposition outlet Iran International, the plot targeted Brigadier General Yotam Sigler, commander of the strategic Nevatim air force base.

An Israeli source explained to Iran International that General Sigler is a high-priority target because Nevatim holds critical importance for Iran. “Nevatim is a significant base not only for fighter operations but also for intelligence, multi-disciplinary tasks, and strategic planning,” the source said.

