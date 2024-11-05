Now Fired Gallant’s Approval Of 7K Chareidi Draft Orders Is An Attempt To Bring Down Netanyahu’s Government

Political correspondent Yaki Adamkar said on Channel 14 on Monday evening that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s approval of another 7,000 initial draft orders to beni yeshivos was a politically motivated move.

Adamkar elaborated that Gallant, who is well aware that the draft orders will be ignored by the vast majority of those who receive them, is taking revenge on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for seeking to remove him from his position as defense minister, a move that the prime minister actualized on Tuesday evening.

“Everything is personal,” Adamkar said. “This announcement from Gallant [about the draft orders] is a death rattle. This is a Defense Minister who understands that the sharp sword is hanging over his neck and that he is going to be fired, and he is looking to poke a finger in the eye of the Chareidi community and Netanyahu. This is revenge.”

“The decision is political not only from the opposition side,” Adamkar added. “There is a group within Likud, dating back to the period of judicial reform, whose aim, despite its members being part of the right-wing bloc, is to undermine the stability of the coalition.”

Channel 14 also quoted a senior government official on Monday as saying that the approval of the draft orders is Gallant’s attempt to overthrow the government.

“Gallant knows that without a new Chareidi draft law, there is no chance that issuing new draft orders will result in more Chareidi recruits,” he said. “This is an attempt to cause cracks in the coalition and overthrow the government.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)