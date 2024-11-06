Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

U.S. Warns Iraq: Don’t Let Iran Attack Israel From Your Territory, Israel Will Retaliate


The United States warned Iraq that if it does not prevent an Iranian attack from its territory against Israel, it will face an Israeli attack on its own land, two US officials told Walla.

According to the report, the Biden administration is trying to prevent an Iranian attack on Israel and is concerned that if it occurs from Iraq, the result will be a serious further escalation of the regional war.

US and Israeli intelligence officials say that Iran is planning a significant attack against Israel from Iraqi territory as retaliation for the Israeli attack in Iran on October 25. The New York Times reported on Thursday that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the attack after he read a detailed report on the extent of the damage caused by Israel’s attack, including to Iran’s air defense systems over Tehran, Iran’s missile production capabilities, essential energy infrastructure and a main port in the south.

Since the Israeli attack on Iran, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has transferred drones and ballistic missiles to Shia militias in Iraq in preparation for a joint attack against Israel.

The US has publicly and privately warned Iran against carrying out such an attack. Unsurprisingly, the Iranians have shown no willingness to avoid escalation since the Biden administration is unwilling to back up its warning with actions.

The US officials told Walla that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani and warned him to prevent attacks by local Iranian militias against Israel as well as against US forces in Iraq and Syria.

“If you don’t, we won’t be able to stop Israel from striking Iraq,” they told Al-Sudani.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Senior Official: “There Won’t Be A Hostage Deal Now, Not Even A Crumb”

After Loss Of Majority: Netanyahu Removes Daycare Law From Knesset Agenda

Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

REJECTED AGAIN: Hamas Turns Down Ceasefire In Exchange For Release Of 4 Hostages

NO RIOTS NEEDED: How Donald Trump Could Lose Today’s Election, But Still Become The Next President

NAILBITER: In 80,000 Election Simulations, Harris Wins 50.015% Of The Time, Trump 49.985%

TRAGEDY IN MONTREAL: 11-Year-Old Yaakov Austerlitz Tragically Niftar After Being Struck By Truck

Tucker Carlson: “Criminal” Voting Machines Exist So That Democrats Can “Steal Elections” [VIDEO]

WATCH: HaRav Aharon Feldman Urges All Yidden To Exercise Their Right To Vote This Election

MAILBAG: Torah And Trumpism: Respect The Right To Vote Your Conscience

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network