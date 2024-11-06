TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Injured In Car-Ramming Attack In Binyamin

Two Israelis were lightly injured in an attempted car-ramming/stabbing attack at the Shilo junction in Binyamin early Wednesday afternoon.

The terrorist rammed into the Israelis and then emerged from his car with a screwdriver in an attempt to stab them. B’Chasdei Hashem, he was neutralized before he could stab anyone by armed civilians at the scene.

The victims, a 15-year-old male and a 26-year-old female, were treated at the scene and evacuated to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital in Jerusalem. Several people were also treated at the scene for shock.

A large number of emergency forces arrived at the scene.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)