Local Authorities Ignored Warnings of Imminent Attacks on Israelis

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry revealed on Friday morning that Dutch security officials had received three separate warnings about the possibility of attacks against Israelis, including a warning about violent protests, harming an individual fan who is an Israeli Border Police officer, and a warning that Arabs were planning to raid the Leonardo Hotel where Israelis were staying.

The ministry said that the warnings were sent to Dutch security forces who were responsible for the security of the fans by the Shin Bet and the Prime Minister’s Office. The Border Police officer was also informed of the threat by Israeli security officials.

“Unfortunately, the local forces failed in their mission of protecting Israeli soccer fans,” the Diaspora Affairs Ministry stated: “As of 3:30 a.m., we have transferred additional information from the networks which are assisting the security forces.”

