The IDF has announced that Master Sgt. (res.) Guy Shabtay, 39, from Jerusalem, has died from injuries sustained during combat in southern Lebanon two weeks ago.

Shabtay, a member of the Alon Brigade’s 8207th Battalion, was severely injured on October 26 during a firefight with Hezbollah terrorists in a village in southern Lebanon.

The incident left five other reservists dead and more than a dozen wounded.

