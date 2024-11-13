H’YD: Ziv Belfer & Shamoun Najm Murdered By Hezbollah Rocket In Nahariya

The victims of the Hezbollah rocket attack in Nahariya on Tuesday evening were Ziv Belfer, 54, H”yd, and Shamoun Najm, H’yd, 52, the Nahariya municipality stated on Tuesday evening.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and we will continue to support them at this difficult time,” the municipality stated.

Najm was a carpenter who was working in his shop when he and Belfer, who was nearby, were critically wounded earlier on Tuesday when a rocket launched by Hezbollah hit the shop. Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced them dead at the scene.

Belfer, z’l, was the owner of a cafe in Haifa.

Najm was born in Lebanon and was part of the Christian South Lebanon Army [SLA], which fought with the IDF against Hezbollah, the PLO and other terror groups prior to Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000. After the IDF withdrew from Lebanon, many SLA members fled to Israel. Others who remained in Lebanon surrendered to authorities or were captured by Hezbollah and handed over to the police. SLA members captured by Lebanon and Hezbollah were tried by Lebanese military courts for treason.

“Families of the South Lebanon Army bow their heads for former SLA soldier Shamoun Najm, who was murdered by Hezbollah in a strike fired from Lebanon and fell in the city of Nahariya on his own property earlier today,” the community stated. “With the IDF’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in May 2000, Shamuon moved to Israel and had been living in Nahariya since. Shamuon’s life was not easy, but he always had hope for life and longed for good.”

“History repeats itself. As has happened in the past, SLA members and Jews fall side by side once again, under a common threat. But this time, on the soil of the State of Israel. Our struggle continues, a struggle of a shared destiny, brotherhood, and, sadly, also of blood. Our story is a tale of bravery and sacrifice written in blood, and it will be eternally etched in the annals of history.”

MDA paramedic Dor Vaknin said: “The rocket hit a warehouse, causing extensive destruction and kindling a fire. The two men were unconscious and suffering from serious injuries. Unfortunately, their injuries were too severe and after initial tests, we had to pronounce them both dead.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)