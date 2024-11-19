SHABBOS PROTECTION: Bnei Brak Rabbanim Are Shocked By The “Eruv Neis”

Rabbinical representatives who inspected the Shabbos eruv after police and security officials left the impact site of a missile that fell on the border between Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan on Tuesday evening couldn’t believe their eyes.

To their astonishment, the eruv that passes through the area wasn’t torn or damaged at all, remaining intact amid extensive destruction from shattered windows and glass due to the heat of the fire and debris. The missile shrapnel that fell [from an Iranian Fateh-110 surface-to-surface ballistic missile and not an interceptor missile as was initially reported], injured five people, knocked down a high-voltage power line, caused a fire, and damaged several buildings and an empty bus.

On Tuesday morning, several Rabbanim from Bnei Brak toured the area to see the extent of the neis.

Watch the video below, filmed by photographer Shuki Lehrer: The elderly Rav with the cane in the video is HaRav Shevach Tzvi Rosenblatt, one of Bnei Brak’s Chief Rabbanim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)