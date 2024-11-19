IDF Issued 1,126 Arrest Warrants To Bnei Yeshivos

The IDF issued arrest orders for 1,126 bnei yeshivos who ignored their draft orders, Army Radio reported on Tuesday.

“Our target was for 1,110 Chareidim to show up for the first summons out of 3,000, and only 290 came,” said Brig. Gen. Shay Taib, the head of the IDF’s Manpower Division, at a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. “We issued 1,126 arrest warrants to those who didn’t respond to the first and second orders.”

“They will then receive a call to come to the induction centers and anyone who fails to appear will be declared a draft dodger.”

Those who are declared draft dodgers will not be arrested immediately but will be taken into police custody if they try to leave the country and be prevented from receiving a driver’s license.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara has urged the implementation of criminal sanctions on bnei yeshivos who don’t respond to draft summons.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)