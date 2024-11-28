Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Former Hamas Hostage Mia Schem Gets Engaged One Year After Being Freed From Captivity


Mia Schem, a former hostage released from Hamas captivity one year ago, has announced her engagement to Yinon Hasson, who she began dating over the past year. The two, who were childhood friends, reconnected and became a couple following her release.

Schem gained international attention when she was freed as part of the first hostage deal with Hamas, which took place exactly one year ago. Since her return, she has openly spoken about how her emunah grew during her time in captivity.

“I have always been a person of faith and a very, very spiritual person,” Schem said. “In captivity, my faith grew like crazy.”

Earlier this month, Schem participated in an event at the Israeli consulate in New York, where she recounted the harsh conditions she endured while being held hostage. She also used the platform to advocate for the release of the remaining 101 hostages still held by Hamas.

During her visit to the United States, Schem made a stop at the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe. Sharing her experience on Instagram, she posted a photo and wrote, “I can’t believe where I was a year ago and where I am today. Thank you for the right to make the voices of all the hostages still in captivity heard. With G-d’s help, thanks to our prayers, everyone will be able to return home, reunite with their loved ones, and take care of themselves. Amen, it should be His will.”

