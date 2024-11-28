IDF Prepares To Launch All-Charedi “Chashmonai Brigade” By Start Of Chanukah

The IDF announced plans to establish the first company of the new Chashmonai Brigade, an initiative designed to cater exclusively to Charedi soldiers, by the time Chanukah begins in late December.

The brigade’s name is intended to underscore its symbolic alignment with the Chanukah story, as the Chashmonean Dynasty emerged from the successful revolt against the Hellenistic Seleucid Empire, better known in Charedi circles as the Yevanim. The IDF hopes to channel this legacy to inspire Charedi participation in the military.

According to reports, 30 young men have already passed initial screenings, and dozens more have expressed interest in joining. The IDF also plans to recruit Charedi soldiers currently serving in noncombat roles, transitioning them into combat positions within the brigade. A full company is expected to include 60 to 80 soldiers.

The brigade is tailored to meet the needs of Charedim, including strict adherence to halacha. Commanders and soldiers in the brigade will follow a strict Charedi lifestyle, including maintaining beards and payos, using respectful language, and wearing traditional Charedi garb during tefillos and meals.

To reinforce this commitment, enlistees will sign a document agreeing to uphold these standards throughout their service. Training and courses will be conducted exclusively within the brigade to prevent mixing with non-Charedi units, addressing concerns about preserving their values within the military.

Brigade commander Col. Avinoam Emunah expressed optimism about the initiative, saying: “I am privileged to be the commander of the Charedi brigade and to be part of this special project that can bring about a change in Israeli society and the entire people of Israel. This is the first time since the establishment of the IDF and the state that a brigade will allow the Charedi public to enlist and serve in combat according to their lifestyle while preserving their identity.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)