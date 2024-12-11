WSJ: “Israel’s Defiance For Biden Policy Led To Assad’s Fall But He Rushed To Take Credit”

“The main reasons for the Assad regime’s weekend fall in Syria happened in defiance of President Biden’s policy. Naturally, he is rushing to take credit,” the Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board wrote.

“’Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East,’ Mr. Biden said Sunday. ‘Through this combination of support for our partners, sanctions, and diplomacy and targeted military force when necessary, we now see new opportunities opening up for the people of Syria and for the entire region.’”

“‘Just like they drew it up. Never mind that the Biden team had given up on the Syrian opposition and tacitly acceded to dictator Bashar al-Assad’s return to the region’s good graces. The White House slow-rolled sanctions and blocked the Assad Regime Anti-Normalization Act in the Senate after it passed the House 389–32. When Mr. Assad rejoined the Arab League in 2023, Mr. Biden looked the other way.”

“’For the first time ever,’ the President said Sunday, ‘neither Russia nor Iran nor Hezbollah could defend this abhorrent regime in Syria. This is a direct result of the blows that Ukraine and Israel have delivered upon their own self-defense with unflagging support of the U.S.'”

“How unflagging? National security adviser Jake Sullivan explained on Sunday, ‘We chose a course of making sure Israel had what it needed to beat its enemies, backed up by American power.’”

“This is revisionist history. Pressed on his weak Iran policy, Mr. Sullivan pointed to the scoreboard: ‘Iran’s major proxy in the region, Hezbollah, is absolutely weakened, shattered.'”

“That’s true—precisely because Israel ignored the counsel of Mr. Sullivan’s boss. Mr. Biden worked hard, even blocking weapons, to stop Israel from taking the fight to Hezbollah. Even after 11 months of Hezbollah attacks, Mr. Biden argued that Israeli self-defense would risk escalating into a regional war. He pushed a cease-fire that would have left Hezbollah at the height of its powers.”

“Biden officials were furious when Israel instead blew up Hezbollah’s pagers and took out its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. But now they congratulate themselves for a policy that, in Mr. Biden’s words, ‘made it impossible for Iran and Hezbollah to continue to prop up the Assad regime.’ Israel made that impossible, against Mr. Biden’s wishes.”

“The last time the Administration took a victory lap like this was right before Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. Mr. Sullivan wrote, ‘The region is quieter than it has been for decades,” thanks to Biden policy that ‘de-escalated crises in Gaza’ and deterred Iranian aggression.'”

“Like Donald Trump, humility isn’t their strong suit. But on foreign policy the Biden team has much more to be humble about.”

