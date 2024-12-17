CEASEFIRE IMMINENT? Netanyahu Reportedly In Cairo For High-Level Talks

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly 8n Cairo for negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. Unnamed sources familiar with the matter suggest an agreement could be finalized within days.

The development appears to be the reason behind the cancellation of Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony in his corruption trial today.

The Prime Minister’s Office denied the report and stated, “Contrary to the Reuters report, Netanyahu is not on his way to Cairo. He may be in half an hour, a day, or a year. But right now, he is not there.”

One this is for certain, a private jet that took off in Israel is about to land in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Egypt has summoned Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for an urgent visit, reports Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen, a pro-Hezbollah outlet. Abbas is said to be traveling from the Vatican to Cairo as prospects for a breakthrough in a hostage deal with Hamas grow.

