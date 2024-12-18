Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BREAKING: Israel Strikes Yemen Following Constant Missile Attacks


The IDF has carried out a huge attack in Yemen early Thursday morning local time. Massive explosions were reported in multiple locations, with strikes primarily reported in the Houthi-controlled capital, Sana’a.

Israel has not attacked Yemen for about three months, since the end of September, although the missiles continue to be fired multiple times a week into Israel, including tonight. Thankfully, Israel’s missile defense systems have been successfully intercepting them, though tonight’s attack caused significant damage due to falling debris.

YWN recently reported that senior security officials assess that following the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the subsequent fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis are trying to take the lead in their role in Iran’s Axis Of Resistance.



