Gallant Resigned To Prevent Likud From Dismissing Him From Party

Ex-defense minister Yoav Gallant resigned from the Knesset on Wednesday evening in order to prevent the Likud party from dismissing him from the party, Israeli media reports stated following Gallant’s announcement.

Ynet reported that coalition whip Ofir Katz had begun carrying out steps toward Gallant’s ouster. It should be noted that Gallant absented himself from the Knesset during the crucial vote on a tax bill on Tuesday evening, which among other factors, forced Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to leave his hospital against doctors’ advice and a Likud MK to come to the Knesset while sitting shiva.

Likud MK Avichay Buaron stated that Gallant was well aware that if he didn’t resign, he would be ousted from the Likud party, writing: “Yoav Gallant knew that if he didn’t resign from the Knesset, the Likud party would have declared him as a defector. In December, Gallant spent one hour and 39 minutes in the Knesset.”

“Gallant’s conduct since his dismissal [as defense minister] has been tainted by his own interests and sent a clear message: I am not committed to Likud and the coalition – even when this means removing the Prime Minister from his sickbed. Gallant needs to leave both the Knesset and Likud.”

“On a personal level – several months ago, in light of Gallant’s conduct as defense minister, which was confrontational towards the cabinet and the Prime Minister, I called on the defense minister: Change your conduct or step down and resign. I received widespread support from my friends in Likud for the call.”

Likud MK Moshe Saada stated: “Yoav Gallant, you were dismissed from your position because – 1. You were a weak defense minister of brave soldiers. 2. You undermined the Prime Minister at every opportunity and conducted an independent policy even with the Biden administration, as if you were the Prime Minister yourself. 3. You served as a rubber stamp for the IDF and did not challenge the system even once. 4. You allowed the phenomenon of refusal to grow without ever calling the Chief of Staff and senior IDF officials to order even once. All the other arguments you made this evening are nothing more than the opening of your campaign to lead the left-wing bloc in the next elections. Good luck in your struggle against Lapid, Gantz, and Bennett.”

Likud MK Tally Gotliv stated: “Sir Yoav Gallant. You were removed from your position because you undermined the Prime Minister, who was very patient with you even, when you contemptuously said in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that you aren’t part of the Prime Minister’s victory drumbeats and calls for victory.”

“You were removed because you leaked information to representatives of the Biden administration without permission. You were removed because you expressed a defeatist view regarding the war in the north, contrary to the decisions of the political echelon. You colluded with the IDF Chief of Staff who sought to end the war before achieving all its objectives, and you provided briefings on the matter contrary to the cabinet’s decisions.”

“You served as a rubber stamp for the Shin Bet’s requests for administrative detentions of settlers in Yehudah and Shomron. And you were also removed because you acted behind the Prime Minister’s back alongside Yuli Edelstein, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, to prevent the legislation of a balanced Chareidi recruitment law – all to bring down Netanyahu’s government!”

“A Defense Minister is not the Prime Minister and is not the right hand of the Chief of Staff. The Defense Minister must be loyal to the government and the cabinet and act to implement their decisions.”

“You had the audacity to come and blame the government’s desire to curb the power of the Supreme Court but you weren’t able to say that encouraging refusal and the call of the pilots and special forces to refuse service – are what severely harmed the IDF’s readiness. Well, good. Kaplan [Tel Aviv street where leftist protests are held] is by your side. Just so you know, they used you only because they thought you would succeed in toppling the government. Good luck in your future endeavors within the ‘Likud.’”

