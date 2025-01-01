Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

Ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Wednesday evening that he is resigning from the Knesset but will maintain his position in the Likud party.

“I will soon notify the Knesset Speaker of my decision to end my position in the 25th Knesset, after 45 years of service,” he said at a press conference.

He stressed that his resignation is just “one stop of a long journey that has not yet ended. Just like the battlefield, there are moments in public service when you have to stop to evaluate the situation and choose the course of action.”

In his remarks, Gallant criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu and his successor as Defense Minister, Yisrael Katz, regarding the Chareidi recruitment bill, making the false claim that he was fired from his position due to his stance on the bill.

It is well-known that Netanyahu wanted to fire Gallant as soon as he began publicly defying him during the pre-October 7 days at the height of the protests against the planned judicial reform laws. In fact, Netanyahu carried out his threat, firing Gallant in March 2023 and then relenting after the leftists held mass protests, sending Israel into chaos.

In September, Netanyahu was about to fire Gallant but refrained from doing so when it became clear that Israel was about to carry out the “exploding pagers” operation in Lebanon.

A month and a half ago, Netanyahu dismissed Gallant from his position as defense minister, replacing him with Katz.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)