LOGIC GOES UP IN FLAMES: Anti-Israel Activists Blame Los Angeles Wildfires On… The Jews

Firefighters watch as water is dropped on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

In an eye-rolling display of intellectual bankruptcy, anti-Israel activists are now blaming the devastating Los Angeles wildfires on Israel and U.S. military support for the Jewish state. Far-left groups like Code Pink and their ilk have unleashed a barrage of unhinged accusations, absurdly tying the war in Gaza to California’s natural disaster.

Code Pink, never one to miss an opportunity for theatrical nonsense, posted on Instagram, “When US taxes go to burning people alive in Gaza, we can’t be surprised when those fires come home.” The statement, drenched in ignorance, conveniently ignores that the federal budget for Israel and Los Angeles’ fire department are unrelated. Facts, however, have never been an obstacle for this group.

Not to be outdone, Fatima Mohammed, a leader of the hardline anti-Israel group Within Our Lifetime, posted a photo of the fires claiming, “The flames of Gaza will not stop there.” She somehow linked bombs dropped in Gaza to the consequences of mismanagement in Southern California, a leap of logic that defies even the wildest conspiracy theories.

The New York branch of Jewish Voice for Peace chimed in with its own delusion, claiming that U.S. aid to Israel prevents investments in making America “livable.” This tired trope—blaming Israel or Jews for any problem, no matter how disconnected—has become the modus operandi for these activists.

Critics were quick to dismantle the accusations. Congressman Ritchie Torres slammed the claims as textbook antisemitism: “The nature of antisemitism is to scapegoat the Jewish people and the Jewish state for everything wrong in the world.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, dismissed Code Pink’s rhetoric as “absurd, incomprehensible,” adding that it reflects the group’s “insatiable animosity toward Israel.”

Progressive Jewish Council for Public Affairs leader Amy Spitalnick called the accusations a “relentless scapegoating of Israel or Jews for virtually any global problem,” further highlighting the twisted opportunism of such rhetoric.

While poor forest management and powerful winds are the scientifically proven culprits behind California’s wildfires, anti-Israel activists have predictably hijacked this tragedy to push their agenda. It’s a disturbing reflection of how far some will go to twist reality to fit their narrative.

