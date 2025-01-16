Lapid To Netanyahu: Don’t Fear Coalition Threats, Move Forward With Hostage Deal

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid reaffirmed his commitment to providing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with a political safety net to advance a hostage-ceasefire deal with Hamas. The offer comes after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir threatened to quit the government if the agreement is approved.

“I say to Benjamin Netanyahu, don’t be afraid or intimidated. You will get every safety net you need to make the hostage deal,” Lapid wrote.

“This is more important than any disagreement we’ve ever had,” he added.

The proposed agreement, announced yesterday, has sparked tensions within Netanyahu’s coalition, with Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening to resign.

