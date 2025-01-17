DRAMATIC DEVELOPMENT: IDF Begins Imposing Criminal Sanctions On Bnei Yeshivos

The IDF announced on Friday morning that it has initiated criminal proceedings against bnei yeshivos who did not report to enlistment centers after receiving draft orders.

According to the IDF spokesperson’s statement, anyone designated for enlistment who did not comply with the recruitment order he received will be considered to have committed a criminal offense.

The IDF said that the decision is based “on Section 12 of the Security Service Law, after all necessary processes have been exhausted.”

“The IDF is the army of the people and operates professionally and officially to enlist all who are required to enlist, in accordance with the law and the instructions of the political leadership,” the statement continued.

“The IDF will continue to enforce the law and take action against candidates for service who violate the law and do not report to the recruitment office.”

The move comes after Defense Minister Yisrael Katz presented an outline of a Chareidi draft law to the Knesset which states that if Chareidi enlistment target numbers are not reached, personal sanctions will be implemented against lomdei Torah.

The Chareidi parties vowed to fight against the law, saying that “it is inconceivable that in a Jewish state, lomdei Torah would be punished in any way for exercising their right and duty to immerse themselves in Torah, which is a protection and salvation, especially during a time when Klal Yisrael is in danger.”

