Bibas Family: “When The List Was Published, Our World Collapsed”

Bibas family in pre-October 7 days.

The Bibas family published a heartbreaking post in response to the publication of the list of the female IDF soldiers who were released on Shabbos, which placed the fate of their family members in grave doubt as according to the agreement, live civilians must be released before IDF soldiers.

Arbel Yehud and Shiri Bibas are the only remaining female civilians in Gaza. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Motzei Shabbos that there are serious concerns about the fate of the Bibas family.

“Morning 477, our souls did not rest last night,” the family wrote. “Yesterday at 4:00 PM, when the list of those intended for release was published, our world collapsed. Even though we were prepared for it, we hoped to see Shiri and the children on the list that was supposed to be a list of civilians. In the evening, when we turned on the news, our pain, our struggle, and especially the very important discourse on the complexity and tragedy of them not being on the list was missing from the mouths of newscasters in the studios.”

“Does the grave concern for their lives negate the fact that they are citizens in captivity who need to return home? Does the grave concern for their lives negate the fact that the state is obligated by this deal to provide us with certainty?”

“Does the grave concern for Shiri’s life mean that there is no longer a need to display her picture as an abducted civilian in Gaza whose fate is unknown? The answer is – no.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



