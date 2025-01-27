IDF Withdraws from Netzarim, Thousands of Gazans Begin Northward Return Under Ceasefire Agreement

Thousands of Palestinians began moving north along Gaza’s Rasheed Street today, marking the start of a northward return as part of the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas. Under the terms of the deal, the IDF were required to withdraw eastward from Rasheed Street and dismantle military posts in the area.

Footage captured last night shows the IDF pulling out of Netzarim, fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire.

Following their withdrawal, American private military contractors (PMCs) were seen entering the “Netzarim Corridor” in central Gaza. The PMCs have been assigned to oversee the safe return of Gazans to the northern part of the Strip and monitor vehicles moving through the corridor.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz affirmed Israel’s commitment to enforcing the ceasefire, stating, “We will firmly enforce the truce across all of Gaza, ensuring the agreement’s terms are upheld.”

The movement of Palestinians was initially delayed after ceasefire violations by Hamas prompted the IDF to warn residents to stay away from Rasheed Street. However, with the dispute resolved, tens of thousands of residents have now begun their northward journey.

Meanwhile, as expected, Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed outrage at the scenes of Gazans returning north. In a post on X, he slammed the ceasefire agreement, stating, “This is not what ‘complete victory’ looks like — this is what complete surrender looks like… Heroic IDF soldiers did not fight and give their lives in the Strip only for Palestinians to return north and make these images possible. We must return to war — and destroy!”

