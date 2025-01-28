Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Shas MK: “My Son Was Drafted; If He’s Arrested, He’ll Learn Torah In Prison”

Shas MK Yossi Taeib. (Danny Shem-Tov/Knesset spokesperson)

Shas MK Yossi Taieb, the chairman of the Knesset’s Education Committee, said on Tuesday morning that his son received a draft order but he won’t be reporting to the recruitment center.

Speaking during an interview with Kol B’Ramah, Taieb said: “My son received a draft order and he asked me what to do.”

“I told him: ‘You have Roshei Yeshivah, you have the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah – do what they say.”

“I’m not worried,” Taieb added. “He sits and learns seriously, he loves to learn. We’ll do what [the Rabbanim] instruct. If they say he needs to be arrested, then he’ll be arrested and learn Torah in prison.”

The Rabbanim of the Sephardi Moetzet have instructed bochurim to ignore their draft orders.

The IDF recently began implementing criminal sanctions against bnei yeshivos who failed to respond to their draft orders.

