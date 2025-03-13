In Wake Of Intel About Attacks On IDF Forces, Israel Attacks Islamic Jihad Targets In Syria

The Israeli Air Force attacked an Islamic Jihad terror command center in Damascus at noon on Thursday.

The target of the attack were Islamic Jihad commanders who were planning attacks against IDF forces on the northern border and in the buffer zone.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed the attack. “There will be no immunity for Islamic terror against Israel, not in Damascus and not anywhere else,” he said. “Wherever terrorist activity is organized against Israel, the leader of radical Islam, Al-Julani, will find the Air Force planes hovering over him and attacking terrorist targets. We will not allow Syria to become a threat to the State of Israel.”

This past Monday, Air Force fighter jets attacked dozens of military targets from the Assad regime in southern Syria. According to the IDF Spokesperson’s announcement, the targets included radars and intelligence means, headquarters and storage sites for weapons and military equipment.

The attack was carried out by 22 fighter jets that launched over 60 munitions.

The attacks this week follow a series of IDF attacks in Syria since the overthrow of the Assad regime last December. The IDF targeted the Assad regime’s military assets, partially to prevent the establishment of Palestinian terrorist elements in the country under the new jihadi regime.

According to a Ynet report, the IDF has also carried out attacks in recent weeks on several weapons warehouses belonging to Palestinian terror elements.

