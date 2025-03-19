IDF Sacks 2 Reservists Who Refused To Report Due To Renewal Of Battle In Gaza

The IDF permanently discharged two IDF officers who posted on social media that they are refusing to report for reserve duty in the wake of the resumption of battle in the Gaza Strip.

Michael Majer, a former officer in the Military Intelligence Directorate, wrote on X on Wednesday morning: “I joined the army to protect my nation. The thing that will most help protect my nation now is to refuse to take part in fighting in the service of a bunch of filthy traitors and in complete opposition to the interests of Am Yisrael.”

Shortly later, the IDF informed him that he is being permanently dismissed from the reserves.

Alon Gur, a combat navigator in the Air Force reserves, was permanently discharged from the IDF on Tuesday after announcing that he would no longer report for reserve duty following the resumption of battle in the Gaza Strip.

It should be noted that Gur is currently running for a slot on the Labor (The Democrats) party list.

Gur wrote on social media that he has been serving in active reserve duty for 16 years. “This morning I broke,” he continued. “A few hours ago I met with my squadron commander and told him that enough is enough. The line has been crossed – at the point where the state again abandons its citizens in broad daylight, where cynical and cold political considerations outweigh any other consideration, and where human lives have lost their value. At the point where a government is obliterating its gatekeepers in every possible way. At the point where the king becomes more important than the kingdom. Enough is enough.”

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen responded to the report by stating: “Alon Gur, who is running for a spot in the Labor party, or in its whitewashed name, ‘The Democrats,’ is not just a candidate, but also a despicable and contemptible army refuser, who was part of the left-wing protests against the government and is willing to sell out the security of your children (yes, even my brothers in the left, they don’t ask who Ima and Abba vote for before killing) for politics, honor, power, and might.”

“IDF Chief of Staff Zamir did well to dismiss this dangerous man from the army. There is no room for harming the security of our children, once you refuse an order (patently illegal).”

“So everywhere you see the charming Alon, remind him of the moral low he reached by selling the security of the country and the security of our children to our worst enemies.”

“It is important for me to emphasize: I will take as many bullets as needed for your children without ever seeing them in my life, and I will die with a smile that I saved one soul, just as you would behave for my children. We’re all brothers.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)