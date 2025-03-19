Hamas Planned An Oct. 7-Style Invasion Of Israel During Ceasefire

Hamas had gathered its forces and was planning a surprise October-7 style invasion of Israeli yishuvim during the ceasefire, Channel 12 News reported.

The report did not include details of the intelligence Israel had gleaned but they were alarming enough to concern senior security officials. The IDF had also seen a surge of attempts by Hamas to carry out attacks against IDF troops in Gaza.

In the wake of the warnings, the security cabinet held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss Israel’s response to the threat.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz addressed the issue in a recent meeting with a forum of residents from the Gaza border area, stressing the need for the IDF to “finish off Hamas” as it is “constantly planning to carry out another October 7-style invasion of Israel.”

According to the report, defense officials estimate that Hamas currently has a force of 25,000 terrorists and Islamic Jihad has a force of 5,000 terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)