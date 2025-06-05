Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨CHASSIDIM JOIN DEGEL HATORAH AND SHAS: Moetzes Rules To Leave Netanyahu Government


In the shadow of the escalating crisis gripping the political system and mounting threats of Knesset dissolution, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisroel gathered today (Thursday) for an extraordinary, out-of-the-ordinary session. The urgent meeting took place at the vacation home of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe in Moshav Ora, where the Rebbe had recently returned after an extended period of medical treatment abroad.

This marked the first gathering of the Chassidish Moetzes since 2023, though it was held with a notably incomplete roster. Absent were the prominent Admorim of Belz, Sanz, Slonim, and Vizhnitz Merkaz. Nevertheless, the session saw the participation of the Admorim of Ger, Vizhnitz, Boyan, Seret Vizhnitz, Biala (in his first appearance since his father’s petirah), and Modzitz.

During the gathering, chareidi representatives—Housing Minister Yitzchok Goldknopf, Deputy Minister Yaakov Tessler, and MK Yisroel Eichler—delivered sobering and alarming updates. Minister Goldknopf emphasized the unprecedented challenges facing the chareidi community, stating, “Never has there been such a matzav for the chareidi tzibbur.” Deputy Minister Tessler sounded a similar warning, noting, “The list of sanctions published targets only chareidim—including the gezeirah on daycare centers affecting thousands of chareidi women.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Moetzes’ secretary, Rav Yaakov Waltzer, read aloud the rabbonim’s unequivocal psak: “It is forbidden to sit in a government that persecutes lomdei Torah.” This decision serves as a clear and unmistakable warning to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Agudas Yisroel clarified that it will not initiate an independent bill to dissolve the Knesset but will support an opposition-sponsored bill next week—a move that could precipitate the government’s collapse.

The Moetzes represents chareidi MKs Yisroel Eichler, Moshe Roth, and Yaakov Tessler, as well as Minister Goldknopf, who, while not a Knesset member, leads the party.

Notably, the chareidi gathering coincided with a dramatic meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein, and Shas negotiator Ariel Attias.

This ruling of the Moetzes follows the previous decisions of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Degel HaTorah as well as Shas to leave the government.  This will likely topple Netanyahu’s 68-seat coalition (out of 120).



