US Embassy In Jerusalem Closed For Remainder Of The Week Because Of Iran War


The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

“As a result of the current security situation and ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the U.S. Embassy has directed that all U.S. government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice,” a security alert states.

The closure includes the consular sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. There will be no passport or consular report of birth abroad services, either.

“We have no announcement about assisting private U.S. citizens to depart at this time,” the alert said. “The Department of State is always planning for contingencies to assist with private U.S. citizens’ departure from crisis areas. We will alert the U.S. citizen community if there is additional information to share regarding departure options. U.S. citizens should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive the latest updates.”

U.S. officials are aware that Ben Gurion Airport remains closed, and that there are no commercial or charter flights operating from there. Seaports in Israel are also closed, the alert said.



