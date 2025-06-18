Wall Street Journal: Israel Is Running Low On On Arrow Interceptors

Israel is running low on defensive Arrow interceptors, the Wall Street Journal claimed on Wednesday, citing a US official.

The dwindling supply raises concerns about Israel’s ability to defend against long-range ballistic missiles if the war doesn’t end soon, the report says.

The US has been aware of the issue for months, and the Trump administration has been bolstering Israel’s defenses with systems on the ground, at sea, and in the air.

According to the report, there is now concern that the US could also run out of interceptors.

“Neither the U.S. nor the Israelis can continue to sit and intercept missiles all day,” said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “The Israelis and their friends need to move with all deliberate haste to do whatever needs to be done, because we cannot afford to sit and play catch.”

Israel Aerospace Industries, the company that makes Arrow interceptors, didn’t respond to requests for comment. The IDF spokesperson stated, “The IDF is prepared and ready to handle any scenario. Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on matters related to munitions.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)