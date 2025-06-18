Netanyahu: ‘We Will Not Let The World’s Most Dangerous Regime Get The World’s Most Dangerous Weapon’

Prime Minister Netanyahu took to X on Wednesday, to reaffirm Israel’s unwavering resolve to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, as the IDF continue their bombardment of Iranian military and nuclear facilities near Tehran.

“We will not let the world’s most dangerous regime get the world’s most dangerous weapon,” Netanyahu declared in a post, underscoring the stakes of Israel’s ongoing military operation aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities.

Netanyahu’s statement sparked a wave of reactions on X, with some users, including individuals identifying as Iranian, expressing support for Israel’s actions. One user wrote, “As an Iranian I want to thank you for the incredible hard and important task you’ve took on. From Cyrus the Great to Benjamin Netanyahu. What times to be alive.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)