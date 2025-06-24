Trump Warns Israel: “Don’t Drop Those Bombs! Claims Both Sides “Violated Ceasefire”

In surprising statements, US President Donald Trump slammed Israel’s vow to attack Tehran in response to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire several hours after it was confirmed and claimed that “both sides violated the ceasefire.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

Trump also complained to reporters that “Israel is going to attack Iran because of one rocket that didn’t land anywhere.”

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal quoted an Israeli official as saying, “The Trump administration conveyed a message that Israel has the right to respond after Iran attacked. We’re trying to understand the meaning of his latest comments.”

The Israeli government released an official statement on Tuesday morning announcing that all goals of Operation “Am K’Lavi” have been achieved and that Israel has agreed to Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)